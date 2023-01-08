Apollo Currency Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $685,667.50 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $685,667.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

