Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and $661,515.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00070161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003867 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

