Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,791 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $5,897,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

