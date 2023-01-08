Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

