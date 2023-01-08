Arcblock (ABT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $226,661.52

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $226,661.52 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

