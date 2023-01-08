Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argo Blockchain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

