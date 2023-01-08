Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.