Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
