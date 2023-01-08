Argus Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $530.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $486.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $490.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

