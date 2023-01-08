Ark Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $42.33 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,275,388 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

