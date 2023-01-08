Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 246,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

