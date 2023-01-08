Arweave (AR) Price Hits $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.50 or 0.00043554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $250.61 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,231.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00615750 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00258618 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000621 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
