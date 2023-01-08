Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $126.78 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
