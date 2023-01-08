Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $126.78 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

