ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $38.26 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05799883 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,988,543.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

