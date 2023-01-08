Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,611,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,430,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $6,657,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

