ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

