ATB Capital Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$9.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.22.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

