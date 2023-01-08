Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.47) to GBX 903 ($10.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.53) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 789 ($9.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The company has a market cap of £951.53 million and a PE ratio of 13,150.00. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 636 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($16.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 806.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 837.53.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Suzanne Baxter acquired 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.37 ($29,929.36).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

