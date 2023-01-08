Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $2.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.7 %

ACB opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 838.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Stories

