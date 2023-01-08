Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 42,867 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Featured Stories

