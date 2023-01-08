Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

