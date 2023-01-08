Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 249,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $248.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $282.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

