Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $12.26 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $12.26 or 0.00071472 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $140.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000246 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

