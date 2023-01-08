AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $194.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.56.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.