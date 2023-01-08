AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,494,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 899,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.