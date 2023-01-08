Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.92 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00040862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234862 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,219.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85914936 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $50,973,071.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

