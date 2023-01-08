Baader Bank Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at €42.37 ($45.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.70).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.