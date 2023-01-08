Balancer Price Tops $5.42 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00032003 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $252.14 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,588,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,493,224 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
