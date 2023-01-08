Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

