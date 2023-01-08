Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.40.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
RS stock opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $216.76.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.