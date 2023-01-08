Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $216.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

