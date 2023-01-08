Bank of America Lowers Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTI. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMTI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,659. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,024. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.