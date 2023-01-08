Barclays Boosts Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 115

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.60 ($1.51).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

