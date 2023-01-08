Barclays Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $30.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.