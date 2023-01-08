Barclays Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $298.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

