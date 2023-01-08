Barclays Reiterates GBX 1,450 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,525 ($18.37).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($17.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £58.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.94. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,421.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,473.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Insiders have acquired 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362 in the last three months.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

