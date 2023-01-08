Barclays Trims Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Target Price to GBX 275

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Price Performance

Shares of MUL opened at GBX 230 ($2.77) on Thursday. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($3.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97. The stock has a market cap of £138.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,533.33.

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.