Barclays Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $92.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.