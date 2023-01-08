Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Cut by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Barnes Group worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Barnes Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5,055.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Barnes Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.06 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.