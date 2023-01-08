Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 230 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

