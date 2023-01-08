Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,556,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
