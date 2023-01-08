Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 66.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.
NYSE:GPN opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
