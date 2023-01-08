Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

