Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $296,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

