Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $313,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

