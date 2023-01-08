Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,684 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after buying an additional 673,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

TMUS opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

