Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.