Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $53.28 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $491,307.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

