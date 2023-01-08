Beta Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $44.94 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $44.94 million and $1.83 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00431849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.01686411 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.78 or 0.30502344 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

