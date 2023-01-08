Binance USD (BUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.45 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $16.36 billion and $2.45 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.01465316 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.19 or 0.30547745 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 16,363,167,925 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Binance USD (BUSD)?Binance USD (BUSD) is a stablecoin, meaning a digital currency that attempts to offer investors price stability through a mechanism that allows it to remain pegged to the value of a specific asset. BUSD’s value remains stable through fiat currency reserves.BUSD is a regulated stablecoin, with each BUSD in circulation being backed by one U.S. dollar held in reserve. The token is issued by Paxos, which releases monthly attestation of BUSD’s reserves to show BUSD is 100% backed by reserves. These are either held in cash at insured U.S. banks, via U.S. Treasury bills, and money market funds.Who Created BUSD?BUSD is a stablecoin created by Paxos and cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The stablecoin is approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which helps ensure customer protections.Paxos, the company behind the Paxos Gold (PAXG) token, issues BUSD on the Ethereum blockchain, while Binance offers a Binance-pegged version of the stablecoin on the BNB Chain. This version is offered by holding BUSD in an Ethereum blockchain address and minting BUSD on the BNB Chain, effectively backing the tokens on the BNB Chain with ERC-20 BUSD.Paxos has the right to freeze accounts and remove funds if needed due to illicit activity.How Does BUSD Remain at $1?BUSD maintains its peg by being backed by fiat currency reserves and allowing users to exchange BUSD for an equivalent amount of USD from its reserves. BUSD can be sent to Paxos, which burns the tokens and provides users with the fiat currency in return. If the price of BUSD moves away from $1, arbitrage traders can take advantage of the mechanism to bring it back to its peg.If, for example, BUSD’s price drops to $0.98, traders can purchase large amounts of the stablecoin and convert them into fiat currency via Paxos to pocket the difference. Redeemed BUSD would then be burned, which coupled with rising demand would help the stablecoin return to $1.If BUSD, for example, trades at $1.02, arbitrageurs can purchase tokens for $1 with Paxos and then sell them on the market for a profit, while helping it get back to its peg.What is BUSD Used For?BUSD is a widely adopted stablecoin used on various networks, including Ethereum as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BBEP-20 token. Its use cases include: Hedging against volatility Stable price-pegging Remittances Crowdfunding Payments for products and services Lending, borrowing, and other financial servicesBecause BUSD is a blockchain-based digital currency, users don’t require a bank account to use it, nor do they need to be in a specific location or have an account with a specific institution. It isn’t restricted by banking hours or borders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

