Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.26 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.26 or 0.00077298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $232.31 million and $6.26 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00250154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

