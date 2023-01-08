Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $130,913.28 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,276,402.09518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.81873047 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $159,799.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

