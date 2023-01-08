BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $14.00 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

